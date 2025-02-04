China's Counterpunch: New Tariffs Target U.S. Businesses

China has unveiled a series of retaliatory measures that directly impact U.S. enterprises, including technology giant Google and farm equipment manufacturers, as part of its response to new tariffs imposed by the United States.

The actions include new tariffs on U.S. imports such as coal, oil, and automobiles, amplifying tensions between the two largest global economies. China's State Administration for Market Regulation has initiated an investigation into Google for alleged anti-monopoly violations.

Additionally, China has placed brands like Calvin Klein's parent company PVH Corp and U.S. biotech firm Illumina on its 'unreliable entity' list, subjecting them to possible sanctions. These developments reflect a broader trend of growing restrictions under the U.S.-China trade dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)