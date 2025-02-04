Left Menu

China's Counterpunch: New Tariffs Target U.S. Businesses

China announced measures against U.S. businesses, including Google, by enacting new tariffs and blacklisting companies like PVH Corp and Illumina. The move followed U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating trade tensions. Google is under investigation for alleged anti-monopoly law violations in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:57 IST
China has unveiled a series of retaliatory measures that directly impact U.S. enterprises, including technology giant Google and farm equipment manufacturers, as part of its response to new tariffs imposed by the United States.

The actions include new tariffs on U.S. imports such as coal, oil, and automobiles, amplifying tensions between the two largest global economies. China's State Administration for Market Regulation has initiated an investigation into Google for alleged anti-monopoly violations.

Additionally, China has placed brands like Calvin Klein's parent company PVH Corp and U.S. biotech firm Illumina on its 'unreliable entity' list, subjecting them to possible sanctions. These developments reflect a broader trend of growing restrictions under the U.S.-China trade dispute.

