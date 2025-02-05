Left Menu

TruthTell Hackathon: Combating Misinformation in Live Broadcasting

With a prize pool of ₹10 lakh, the hackathon calls upon developers, data scientists, and media professionals to create AI-driven tools for real-time misinformation detection and fact verification.

Updated: 05-02-2025 00:03 IST
TruthTell Hackathon: Combating Misinformation in Live Broadcasting
To date, the Hackathon has received immense interest, with over 5,600 registrations globally, including 36% participation from women.
  Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has announced the TruthTell Hackathon challenge in collaboration with the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA). The Hackathon is part of Season 1 of the Create in India Challenge (CIC) of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. This pioneering initiative aims to develop AI-powered solutions to combat misinformation in live broadcasting.

Hacking the Hoax

In today’s fast-paced media environment, misinformation spreads rapidly, especially during live broadcasts. The challenge of detecting false information in real time is critical for broadcasters, journalists, and viewers alike.

With a prize pool of ₹10 lakh, the hackathon calls upon developers, data scientists, and media professionals to create AI-driven tools for real-time misinformation detection and fact verification. Winning teams will receive cash prizes, mentorship opportunities, and incubation support from leading tech professionals.

Overwhelming Response

To date, the Hackathon has received immense interest, with over 5,600 registrations globally, including 36% participation from women.

Key Objectives:

  • Develop AI-powered tools for real-time detection and verification of information in live broadcasts.
  • Enhance trust and transparency in the media landscape.
  • Promote the ethical use of artificial intelligence in news reporting.

Hackathon Phases & Key Dates:

  • Prototype Submission Deadline: 21st February 2025
  • Final Presentations: End-March 2025
  • Winners Showcase: WAVES Summit 2025

For participation details and registration, visit: TruthTell Hackathon

Supporting Partners

The Hackathon is supported by key partners, including the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), IndiaAI Mission, and DataLEADS, underscoring ICEA’s dedication to fostering innovation in media technology and upholding broadcasting standards.

