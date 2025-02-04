Left Menu

Italy Halts DeepSeek Chatbot Amid Data Privacy Concerns

Italy's data protection authority has ordered Chinese startup DeepSeek to block its AI chatbot, citing a lack of clarity regarding its privacy policies. DeepSeek's refusal to comply with local regulations has resulted in the immediate suspension of the service in Italy, sparking further scrutiny from European regulators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:21 IST
Italy Halts DeepSeek Chatbot Amid Data Privacy Concerns

Italy's data watchdog, the Garante, has taken decisive action against Chinese AI startup DeepSeek by halting its chatbot operations in the country. This move follows the company's failure to adequately address the Garante's privacy policy concerns.

The watchdog demanded clarity from DeepSeek on the nature of the personal data it collects and whether it is stored in China, but found the responses lacking. As a result, DeepSeek's service is now blocked in Italy.

Despite boasting superior AI models and topping Apple's App Store, DeepSeek's reluctance to cooperate with local regulations could hinder its European presence. The incident has also attracted attention from data regulators in Ireland and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025