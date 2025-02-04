Italy Halts DeepSeek Chatbot Amid Data Privacy Concerns

Italy's data watchdog, the Garante, has taken decisive action against Chinese AI startup DeepSeek by halting its chatbot operations in the country. This move follows the company's failure to adequately address the Garante's privacy policy concerns.

The watchdog demanded clarity from DeepSeek on the nature of the personal data it collects and whether it is stored in China, but found the responses lacking. As a result, DeepSeek's service is now blocked in Italy.

Despite boasting superior AI models and topping Apple's App Store, DeepSeek's reluctance to cooperate with local regulations could hinder its European presence. The incident has also attracted attention from data regulators in Ireland and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)