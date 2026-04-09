Manipur Erupts: Protests Defy Curfew Over Deadly Bombing

In defiance of a curfew, thousands took to the streets across five districts in Manipur, protesting a deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur that claimed the lives of two young children. Demonstrators, organized under the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, demanded swift justice.

The tragic incident, which saw a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister perish in a bomb attack, sparked widespread unrest. The subsequent demonstrations were marked by the burning of tyres and confrontations with security forces as protesters marched from Imphal West district's Tiddim Line.

Tensions escalated when a mob attacked a CRPF camp, leading to a violent altercation resulting in three deaths and 30 injuries after security forces opened fire. Protests continued, with clashes reported in multiple districts and arrests made following the bombing incident at Tronglaobi. Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators.