Myanmar's New Cabinet: A Return to Military Rule

Myanmar's parliament has given its nod to a new cabinet dominated by former generals, echoing the military-led administration of Min Aung Hlaing. The decision follows contentious elections that many have criticized for excluding opposition and suppressing dissent.

The cabinet appointments, including Min Aung Hlaing as president, feature 30 ministers, of which a striking 24 are affiliated with military or military-backed parties. This has perpetuated concerns about the military's control over Myanmar's governance.

Despite international criticisms and sanctions against several ministers, Myanmar continues on a path distant from civilian rule, a worrying development for democracy advocates five years after the military's supreme takeover.