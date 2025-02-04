Left Menu

Half of Indian Internet Users Turn to AI Platforms, ChatGPT Leads the Way

A survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that half of Indian internet users are utilizing AI platforms such as ChatGPT, which leads the segment. While Google remains a popular choice for information retrieval, ChatGPT tops among AI tools. The survey also highlighted user willingness to switch to platforms offering advanced features.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:56 IST
  India

A recent survey by LocalCircles indicates that AI platforms are gaining significant traction among Indian internet users. ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has emerged as the frontrunner in this segment. However, traditional search engines like Google still maintain a sizable user base, with 40% of respondents preferring them for information search.

The survey, which gathered insights from 92,000 participants across 309 districts in India between August 2024 and February 2025, provides a deep dive into user preferences. Notably, 28% of 15,377 respondents identified ChatGPT as their primary AI platform, with others like Perplexity, Co-Pilot, and Gemini via Google trailing behind.

Interestingly, the introduction of DeepSeek, an AI platform from China, has caught the attention of users. Despite only 8% of AI users having switched to DeepSeek, a notable 15% are considering a move if it offers advanced features for free, indicating a dynamic shift in user preferences.

