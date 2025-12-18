Left Menu

Trump's Tech Ambition: Fusion Power Venture with TAE and Google

Donald Trump has announced a $6 billion merger between his social media firm and TAE Technologies, backed by Google, targeting the fusion power sector. The merger is an opportunity to capitalize on AI-driven power demands and Trump's political influence, with plans for a fusion power plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:40 IST
In a bold move to diversify his business interests, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a $6 billion merger between his social media company and Google-backed TAE Technologies. The venture aims to capitalize on the booming fusion power industry, fueled by the increasing electricity demands of AI data centers.

The merger, an all-stock deal, is set to significantly impact Trump's financial portfolio, adding to his previous ventures in cryptocurrency and real estate. This strategic partnership comes as national interest in fusion power surges, though significant challenges still remain before achieving commercial viability.

As part of the merger, Trump Media and Technology Group plans to build a fusion power plant, with construction starting next year. This collaboration is expected to revitalize Trump Media's market value, which saw a recent 35% stock surge, amidst historical financial losses since Trump's return to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

