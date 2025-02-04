TRAI Proposes Auction for Groundbreaking GHz Spectrum

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) unveiled ambitious recommendations on Tuesday, aiming to auction two high-frequency spectrum bands in the 37-40 GHz range. This move marks a significant step in enhancing India's telecom landscape.

The suggested base price, Rs 5.98 crore per MHz, is notably the lowest for any spectrum band thus far. TRAI highlights that the frequency spectrum in these ranges should be made available in the forthcoming auction to foster competitive bids and future innovation.

Additionally, while the focus remains on these identified bands, TRAI refrains from recommending the 42.5-43.5 GHz spectrum, citing the current absence of a supportive device ecosystem. However, the 37.5-40 GHz spectrum is slated for satellite earth station gateways, facilitating crucial satellite service transmissions on land.

(With inputs from agencies.)