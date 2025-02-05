Left Menu

Tesla's Decline: Elon Musk's Influence Amidst Fierce Competition

Tesla experienced declining sales in key European markets in January, as Elon Musk's political engagement and controversial statements polarized public opinion. While competition from rivals has intensified, Tesla has faced criticism for not introducing new mainstream models since 2020. Despite challenges, its stock performance remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:07 IST
Tesla has reported a noticeable decline in sales across several major European markets, including the United Kingdom and France, during January. The drop comes as competition intensifies from companies rolling out newer EV models, posing a threat to Tesla's market dominance. Compounding the issue, CEO Elon Musk's political activities seem to have soured public sentiment, potentially affecting sales.

In the UK, Tesla's sales plummeted by nearly 12%, even as the overall market for battery-electric vehicles hit a record high. Similar downturns were observed in France, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands. The company recently noted its first annual decline in deliveries despite retaining its lead in the US EV market.

Musk's vocal political stances, especially his support for far-right parties in Europe, have drawn criticism. Electric vehicle consumers now face a broader array of choices, with over 130 EV models available in the UK compared to just 25 in 2020. Despite these setbacks, Tesla's stock has continued to surge, showcasing market resilience.

