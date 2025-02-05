Left Menu

Democratic Leaders Challenge Treasury Department Intrusion

Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress, led by Chuck Schumer, are advocating for legislation to block unapproved interventions by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Treasury Department's payment systems. The DOGE group, chaired by Elon Musk, has accessed sensitive systems, sparking concerns about democracy and privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:17 IST
Democratic Leaders Challenge Treasury Department Intrusion

Democratic U.S. congressional leaders, spearheaded by Senate leader Chuck Schumer, are set to introduce legislation aimed at preventing unauthorized interference by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Treasury's payment systems this week, according to statements made on Tuesday.

Elon Musk chairs the DOGE group, which was formed under President Trump's directive to curb governmental fraud and waste. Recent activities by DOGE, including gaining access to sensitive Treasury payment systems, have resulted in some employees being locked out of their computers, raising serious concerns among lawmakers like Schumer.

In a Senate address, Schumer criticized the secretive operations of DOGE, emphasizing that democratic processes should not operate in the shadows and should uphold the rule of law. Joint efforts with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intend to introduce legislation that would restrict special government employees and others without clearances from accessing private data, including personal tax information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025