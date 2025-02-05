Left Menu

RRP Semiconductor: Pioneering the Fabless Frontier

RRP Semiconductor Ltd. has ventured into the fabless semiconductor market. The company has secured the IP transfer of ASIC design from Europe, marking a strategic shift to independent semiconductor solutions. This move promises substantial growth, with market potential expected to increase significantly within two years.

Updated: 05-02-2025 12:13 IST
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra - RRP Semiconductor Ltd., a prominent name in the semiconductor and renewable energy sector, has embarked on a remarkable new chapter. The company has officially entered the fabless semiconductor arena, aiming for greater autonomy in the design and development of advanced semiconductor solutions.

RRP Semiconductor Limited triumphantly secured the complete intellectual property transfer of ASIC design technology from its European partners. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment, enabling the firm to harness cutting-edge design capabilities in semiconductor innovation.

With robust backing from its consortium equipped with OSAT facilities, RRP is now a full-fledged, end-to-end semiconductor provider. Its newfound ASIC expertise opens doors to manufacturing diverse automotive components locally, transforming import-dependency into lucrative opportunities. As the ASIC market is projected to burgeon, this strategic move positions RRP for unprecedented industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

