Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Obesity Drug: CagriSema Trials in Focus

Novo Nordisk announced further trials for its obesity drug candidate, CagriSema, focusing on dose escalation and trial length to demonstrate its potential, following market disappointment last month. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen expressed confidence in the drug's biology and was encouraged by recent data findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:09 IST
  • Denmark

Novo Nordisk announced on Wednesday that it will conduct additional trials for its next-generation obesity drug candidate, CagriSema. The new trials will explore dose escalation and trial length to better showcase the drug's effectiveness, following data released last month that disappointed the market.

During a media call, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen highlighted the company's confidence in CagriSema's biological profile. He emphasized that recent data has been encouraging, which supports the decision to explore further potential through extended trials.

The trials will aim to address market concerns and reinforce Novo Nordisk's position as a leader in innovative obesity treatments. The company remains optimistic about the drug's ability to make a significant impact in the healthcare landscape.

