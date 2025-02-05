Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Obesity Drug: CagriSema Trials in Focus

Novo Nordisk announced on Wednesday that it will conduct additional trials for its next-generation obesity drug candidate, CagriSema. The new trials will explore dose escalation and trial length to better showcase the drug's effectiveness, following data released last month that disappointed the market.

During a media call, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen highlighted the company's confidence in CagriSema's biological profile. He emphasized that recent data has been encouraging, which supports the decision to explore further potential through extended trials.

The trials will aim to address market concerns and reinforce Novo Nordisk's position as a leader in innovative obesity treatments. The company remains optimistic about the drug's ability to make a significant impact in the healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)