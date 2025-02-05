Market Tug-of-War: Healthcare Gains as Tech Sags in Europe

European shares experienced mixed movements early on Wednesday trading, balancing gains in healthcare with losses in technology. Healthcare stocks received a notable boost following impressive earnings from Novo Nordisk, which surged 4.5% after reporting a substantial fourth-quarter profit. The momentum in healthcare also saw GSK's shares climb 6.3% post-announcement of an upgraded sales forecast.

Conversely, technology stocks struggled, dragging the market as heavyweight ASML fell 1.3% in response to underwhelming quarterly results from Advanced Micro Devices. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped slightly by 0.07%, reflecting this broader market sentiment.

In other sectors, the automobiles sub-index faced a decline, with Renault's shares dropping by 2.6%. Market participants remained attentive to economic indicators, including the HCOB's final composite PMI data for January from major eurozone economies.

