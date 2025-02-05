Left Menu

Market Tug-of-War: Healthcare Gains as Tech Sags in Europe

European shares seesawed in early trading on Wednesday with healthcare stocks buoying the market amid tech declines. Novo Nordisk and GSK led healthcare gains, but technology shares lagged, influenced by ASML and AMD performances. The STOXX 600 index saw a slight dip, amidst key economic data releases.

Updated: 05-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:12 IST
European shares experienced mixed movements early on Wednesday trading, balancing gains in healthcare with losses in technology. Healthcare stocks received a notable boost following impressive earnings from Novo Nordisk, which surged 4.5% after reporting a substantial fourth-quarter profit. The momentum in healthcare also saw GSK's shares climb 6.3% post-announcement of an upgraded sales forecast.

Conversely, technology stocks struggled, dragging the market as heavyweight ASML fell 1.3% in response to underwhelming quarterly results from Advanced Micro Devices. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped slightly by 0.07%, reflecting this broader market sentiment.

In other sectors, the automobiles sub-index faced a decline, with Renault's shares dropping by 2.6%. Market participants remained attentive to economic indicators, including the HCOB's final composite PMI data for January from major eurozone economies.

