Healthcare Boost Fails to Lift European Shares Amid Automobile and Tech Woes
European shares experienced a slight dip led by declines in the automobile and technology sectors, despite healthcare companies like Novo Nordisk and GSK posting strong earnings. The STOXX 600 index was marginally down, while global markets were unsettled by trade tensions and U.S. policy moves.
European shares experienced a dip on Wednesday. The healthcare sector saw gains with Novo Nordisk's robust results, overshadowed by declines in automobiles and technology stocks.
The STOXX 600 index slightly fell to a 0.1% decrease. Novo Nordisk reported impressive earnings of $4.4 billion, doubling sales of its drug Wegovy. GSK also exceeded fourth-quarter estimates, boosting the healthcare index by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the technology index dropped 0.8% due to underwhelming earnings from Advanced Micro Devices, inciting concern about AI growth valuations.
Automobile stocks saw a reversal, declining by 1.6%. Renault's shares fell amid reports of a halted merger talk between Nissan and Honda. Global markets were further unsettled by former U.S. President Trump's contentious remarks and ongoing tariff conflicts, primarily involving China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
