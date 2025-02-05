Healthcare Boost Fails to Lift European Shares Amid Automobile and Tech Woes

European shares experienced a dip on Wednesday. The healthcare sector saw gains with Novo Nordisk's robust results, overshadowed by declines in automobiles and technology stocks.

The STOXX 600 index slightly fell to a 0.1% decrease. Novo Nordisk reported impressive earnings of $4.4 billion, doubling sales of its drug Wegovy. GSK also exceeded fourth-quarter estimates, boosting the healthcare index by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the technology index dropped 0.8% due to underwhelming earnings from Advanced Micro Devices, inciting concern about AI growth valuations.

Automobile stocks saw a reversal, declining by 1.6%. Renault's shares fell amid reports of a halted merger talk between Nissan and Honda. Global markets were further unsettled by former U.S. President Trump's contentious remarks and ongoing tariff conflicts, primarily involving China.

