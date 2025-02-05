Market Pressure: Tech Giants Weigh Down Nasdaq Futures

Nasdaq index futures experienced a downturn on Wednesday, significantly impacted by drops in major tech stocks such as Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The decline followed tempered forecasts, leading to broader negative market reactions.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw a 7.5% drop in premarket trading. This decrease is attributed to slower cloud revenue growth, which failed to meet analyst projections. Additionally, Alphabet announced plans to spend $75 billion on AI development this year, exceeding Wall Street's estimates by 29%.

In further developments, Advanced Micro Devices reported an 8.2% loss after CEO Lisa Su indicated that the company's data center sales—a measure of AI revenue—would fall approximately 7% this quarter. The anticipated earnings from Disney, Uber, and other major firms are set to shed more light on market trends.

