Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Semiconductor Policy

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved a comprehensive semiconductor policy designed to bolster chip design and manufacturing within the state.

The policy, known as the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2025, offers financial incentives including capital and interest subsidies, concessional land rates, and reduced electricity tariffs for fabrication and design facilities, fostering a supportive environment for investment.

Anticipating growing demand in sectors such as electronics and information technology, the policy also encourages partnerships between the public and private sectors and simplifies regulatory processes to minimize project delays and enhance the ease of doing business.

(With inputs from agencies.)