Indian Businesses Ramp Up Software Spending in 2025

A recent survey by Capterra reveals a significant increase in software spending by Indian businesses in 2025. With a focus on cybersecurity and AI, companies are prioritizing IT investments. Customer reviews and expert recommendations play a vital role in decision-making processes for software selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
In 2025, Indian businesses are set to significantly increase their software investments, according to a new study by Capterra. This surge is driven by the country's fast-evolving technological landscape, with a focus on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence as top priorities.

The survey, which gathered insights from 3,500 decision-makers across nine countries, reports that 89% of Indian businesses plan to boost their software spending by at least 5%, with 40% looking at increases of 15% or more. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) showcase particular optimism, with 33% planning substantial investments, vastly outpacing the global average.

Customer reviews have emerged as the leading factor influencing software purchase decisions, cited by 45% of respondents. Furthermore, 42% of companies seek expert recommendations, underpinning the importance of digital research. As businesses prepare for 2025, strategic IT investment aligned with technological advancements will be critical to achieving positive returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

