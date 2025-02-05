Indian Businesses Ramp Up Software Spending in 2025
A recent survey by Capterra reveals a significant increase in software spending by Indian businesses in 2025. With a focus on cybersecurity and AI, companies are prioritizing IT investments. Customer reviews and expert recommendations play a vital role in decision-making processes for software selection.
In 2025, Indian businesses are set to significantly increase their software investments, according to a new study by Capterra. This surge is driven by the country's fast-evolving technological landscape, with a focus on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence as top priorities.
The survey, which gathered insights from 3,500 decision-makers across nine countries, reports that 89% of Indian businesses plan to boost their software spending by at least 5%, with 40% looking at increases of 15% or more. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) showcase particular optimism, with 33% planning substantial investments, vastly outpacing the global average.
Customer reviews have emerged as the leading factor influencing software purchase decisions, cited by 45% of respondents. Furthermore, 42% of companies seek expert recommendations, underpinning the importance of digital research. As businesses prepare for 2025, strategic IT investment aligned with technological advancements will be critical to achieving positive returns.
