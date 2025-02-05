Security Concerns Spur South Korea's Ban on Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek

South Korea's Ministry of Industry has decided to temporarily suspend employee access to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, citing security concerns, a ministry official announced on Wednesday. This move comes as the government ramps up its cautionary approach towards generative AI technologies.

Various state-run and private organizations, including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and tech giant Kakao Corp, have started imposing restrictions on DeepSeek and other AI platforms. According to Yonhap News Agency, the foreign ministry has also limited access to DeepSeek on devices connected to external networks.

This action aligns South Korea with Australia and the US, which have similarly warned against potential national security risks tied to DeepSeek. South Korea's watchdog is set to inquire about DeepSeek's handling of personal information, reflecting a growing tension over privacy and security issues in the tech landscape.

