Sam Altman Emphasizes India's Pivotal Role in AI Revolution

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was initially dismissive of India's AI capabilities, has now praised the country's momentum in artificial intelligence, positioning it as a crucial player in the AI sector.

During a visit to New Delhi, Altman described India as OpenAI's second largest market, noting a significant surge in users over the past year. He engaged with prominent industry leaders and advocated for India's leadership in AI creativity and development.

Altman also addressed economic feasibility concerns, citing a projected 10-fold decrease in the cost of AI development over the next year, setting the stage for a surge in creative AI applications within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)