Musk's DOGE Unveils Fraud in Government Operations

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have confirmed that representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are collaborating with them to identify potential inefficiencies and fraud within the agency. DOGE's representatives were granted read-only access to CMS systems and technology, focusing on ensuring more efficient use of resources.

Musk, who owns the social media platform X, has been actively involved in reshaping government operations under U.S. President Donald Trump's directive. The CMS, which oversees government-backed health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid, has acknowledged the presence of DOGE representatives examining technology and spending processes to uncover instances of fraud and waste.

The Wall Street Journal reported that DOGE's review does not allow for alterations within CMS databases, ensuring that personal health information remains secure. While the White House has not elaborated on specifics, officials have defended DOGE's overarching efforts to enhance governmental accountability and effectiveness.

