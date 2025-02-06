Left Menu

North Korean Missile Precision Raises Concerns Amid Moscow-Pyongyang Ties

North Korean ballistic missiles fired by Russian forces at Ukraine have shown increased precision, raising concerns over Pyongyang's use of the battlefield to test its technology. With accuracy improvements to within 50-100 meters, the missiles could shape North Korea's military influence and global stability, according to experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean ballistic missiles fired by Russian forces at Ukraine since late December have demonstrated remarkable precision, Ukrainian officials told Reuters. This advancement occurs amidst Moscow's strengthening ties with Pyongyang, alarming international observers from Washington to Seoul.

The missiles have improved their precision to within 50-100 meters of their intended targets, an indication that North Korea might be using the conflict as an opportunity to hone its missile technology. This improvement has unsettling implications for regional and international security, according to Yang Uk, a weapons expert based in Seoul.

Despite denials of any arms deals between North Korea and Russia, the heightened accuracy of these missiles is seen as a potential threat, capable of impacting global geopolitics. Experts suggest that North Korea's weapons development rapidly progressed, possibly encouraging its military collaboration with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

