India's Telecom Revolution: Unpacking the Massive Tariff Drop

Union Communication & Information Technology Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted a 94% reduction in mobile call tariffs since 2014, alongside significant drops in internet costs. Despite these reductions, a recent concern was raised about a concerted tariff increase, impacting 119 crore users with significant financial burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Communication & Information Technology Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced a dramatic reduction in mobile call tariffs, dropping 94% since 2014. He noted that call costs have fallen from 50 paise to just three paise per minute.

Statistics showed a surge in mobile and internet penetration, with subscribers growing from 90 crore to 116 crore and internet users soaring from 25 crore to 97.44 crore, making India the world's most economical country for data costs.

Despite substantial sector investments of Rs 4.5 lakh crore to roll out 5G rapidly, some MPs raised concerns about the burden of recent tariff hikes imposed by telecom companies and questioned the government's stance on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

