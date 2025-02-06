India and Spain Forge Deeper Defence Ties with Focus on Technology and Armament

India and Spain have taken significant strides in enhancing their defence collaboration, focusing on technology and armament production during a crucial meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The fifth Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting brought together key officials from both countries, reviewing ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities and planning multiple joint initiatives, particularly in the maritime field.

The meeting was notable for progress on the C295 project, a collaboration between Airbus Spain and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. This 'Make-in-India' venture is encouraging further cooperation in the aerospace sector, with leaders highlighting its role in the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

