Left Menu

India and Spain Forge Deeper Defence Ties with Focus on Technology and Armament

India and Spain reviewed their ongoing bilateral defence cooperation, focusing on technology and armament production. The fifth Joint Working Group meeting emphasized closer collaboration, with projects like the C295 aircraft manufacturing encouraging partnerships. The 'Make-in-India' initiative was highlighted as a significant step for future ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:35 IST
India and Spain Forge Deeper Defence Ties with Focus on Technology and Armament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Spain have taken significant strides in enhancing their defence collaboration, focusing on technology and armament production during a crucial meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The fifth Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting brought together key officials from both countries, reviewing ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities and planning multiple joint initiatives, particularly in the maritime field.

The meeting was notable for progress on the C295 project, a collaboration between Airbus Spain and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. This 'Make-in-India' venture is encouraging further cooperation in the aerospace sector, with leaders highlighting its role in the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025