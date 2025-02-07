China and Hong Kong Stocks Surge Boosted by AI Startup DeepSeek

China and Hong Kong markets experienced noticeable growth on Friday, primarily fueled by a strong surge in AI shares. The positive trend was attributed to the home-grown startup DeepSeek, which significantly influenced investor sentiment.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index saw a 1.7% rise by midday, and the Shanghai Composite Index increased by 1.3%, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng rose 1.5%. The Hang Seng Index notably recorded a 4.9% advance for the week, marking its best performance in four months, alongside a 2.4% increase in the CSI 300 Index.

Forecasts by market experts like Gao Zhe and Peter Milliken emphasize a flourishing future for China's AI sector, predicting growing investments, improved global competitiveness, and the fading of valuation discounts as economic policies shift to favor growth.

