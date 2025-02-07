Left Menu

UK Pressures Apple for Cloud Backdoor Access

Britain has requested Apple create a 'back door' for worldwide cloud data access. In response, Apple may halt encrypted storage in the UK, prioritizing user security. A technical capability notice was issued by the Home Secretary, amid an ongoing investigation into smartphone operating systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's security officials have demanded that Apple establish a 'back door' for accessing cloud data globally, as reported by The Washington Post. This move could lead Apple to discontinue encrypted storage services in the UK, prioritizing its promise to secure customer data worldwide.

The UK government's Home Secretary has provided Apple with a technical capability notice, compelling them to grant access. Despite the serious implications of this demand, Apple has not provided a comment outside of regular business hours, according to unnamed sources.

Earlier in January, Britain exercised its regulatory authority to initiate an investigation into the smartphone operating systems, app stores, and browsers of both Apple and Google. This ongoing scrutiny emphasizes the UK's commitment to ensuring security and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

