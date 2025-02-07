Left Menu

Building a Quantum-Resilient Future: CyberPeace Partners with Synergy Quantum

CyberPeace has entered a partnership with Synergy Quantum to address global quantum threats to digital security. This collaboration aims to advance quantum-safe technologies, enhance cybersecurity, and foster resilience. Together, they are poised to revolutionize global cybersecurity standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:02 IST
  India

The global cybersecurity think tank CyberPeace has announced a strategic partnership with Synergy Quantum, a leading firm in quantum-resistant cybersecurity technologies, to tackle emerging cyber threats. This collaboration aims to counteract the rising risk of cyberattacks exacerbated by advancements in quantum computing.

Supported by Google and renowned tech giants such as Meta and Cisco, the partnership will engage with global governments and the United Nations to address critical cyber threats like cybercrime and cyber warfare. By fostering international cooperation, the two organizations aim to advance technology governance and enhance global cybersecurity standards.

The partnership will focus on promoting understanding and adoption of post-quantum cryptography, facilitating PQC migration, conducting research, and building capacity among global stakeholders. Together, CyberPeace and Synergy Quantum are committed to creating a safer, quantum-resilient world.

