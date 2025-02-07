Building a Quantum-Resilient Future: CyberPeace Partners with Synergy Quantum

The global cybersecurity think tank CyberPeace has announced a strategic partnership with Synergy Quantum, a leading firm in quantum-resistant cybersecurity technologies, to tackle emerging cyber threats. This collaboration aims to counteract the rising risk of cyberattacks exacerbated by advancements in quantum computing.

Supported by Google and renowned tech giants such as Meta and Cisco, the partnership will engage with global governments and the United Nations to address critical cyber threats like cybercrime and cyber warfare. By fostering international cooperation, the two organizations aim to advance technology governance and enhance global cybersecurity standards.

The partnership will focus on promoting understanding and adoption of post-quantum cryptography, facilitating PQC migration, conducting research, and building capacity among global stakeholders. Together, CyberPeace and Synergy Quantum are committed to creating a safer, quantum-resilient world.

(With inputs from agencies.)