Pernod Ricard Considers Divesting G.H. Mumm Champagne

Pernod Ricard is contemplating the sale of its champagne brand, G.H. Mumm, as part of a strategic shift towards prioritizing premium labels, insiders revealed.

The company, known for Absolut Vodka and Jameson Irish whiskey, is collaborating with Rothschild & Co to explore a divestiture that might pique the interest of other spirits and beverage firms. One source noted the brand's valuation is likely over three times its yearly sales of 200 million euros ($207 million).

Pernod Ricard routinely evaluates its strategic opportunities and explores options, including divestments or streamlining, in its mission to deliver value, the company stated, adding no concrete decisions have been made yet.

