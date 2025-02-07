India's Aerospace Industry Takes Off with New Advocacy Group

On Friday, India's budding aerospace industry took a significant step forward with the launch of its own advocacy group, the Aerospace India Association (AIA), striving for a tenfold growth within the next ten years.

The AIA will serve as the premier industry body representing aerospace design and manufacturing entities in India, projected to ascend as the world's third-largest aviation market by 2030.

According to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, establishing a strong aerospace industry hinges on fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for design and manufacturing within India. AIA President F R Singhvi emphasized the Association's role in steering India toward self-reliance and technological prominence in the global aviation sphere. Additionally, AIA Director General S Dwarakanath pointed out the sector's potential for rapid growth and the essential role of an industry-driven transformation.

The establishment of AIA aims to unite original equipment manufacturers, supply chain companies, and government agencies to become instrumental in policy creation, regulatory guidance, and industry advocacy. Despite facing challenges like reliance on imports and regulatory issues, AIA intends to champion indigenous production, enhance regulatory standards in line with global norms, and collaborate with the government to boost India's aerospace industry competitiveness.

