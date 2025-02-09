High-Stakes AI Governance Summit in Paris: A Global Call to Action

A major summit on artificial intelligence governance is set to unfold in Paris, drawing attention from global leaders, industry executives, and experts. Their mission: to formulate guidelines for the rapid evolution of AI technologies and ensure their benefits are universally accessible while mitigating associated risks.

The summit arrives at a time when China's cost-effective DeepSeek chatbot is making waves, challenging its Western counterparts and escalating the tech rivalry between Beijing and Washington. US Vice President JD Vance and Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative will attend, underlining the meeting's significance.

With a focus on ethical and sustainable AI development, the summit seeks commitments from nations, exploring public-private partnerships and encouraging open-source access to AI resources. Despite the high-profile attendance, the absence of binding regulations remains a critical point of contention.

