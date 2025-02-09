BEL Unveils Futuristic Tech at Aero India 2025

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, is set to unveil its latest innovations for the armed forces at Aero India 2025, taking place at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 10-14.

Aero India 2025 will see BEL displaying a variety of sophisticated products, including communication equipment, electro-optic devices, and airborne electronic warfare and avionics systems. Visitors can expect to see items like the Software Defined Radio, Uncooled Thermal Imager Sight, and Stall Protection System for helicopters.

The exhibition will also feature BEL's weapon systems, radar technologies, and advanced AI solutions. These showcases highlight BEL's commitment to innovation through collaboration with local MSMEs and international OEMs. BEL's presence will be prominently displayed in Hall E4.1.

(With inputs from agencies.)