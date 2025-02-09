Left Menu

Aero India 2025: Showcasing India's Defense Aviation Prowess

Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru will showcase India's indigenous defense aviation capabilities, with aerial displays by HAL Tejas LCA Mk 1A, HTT-40, SU-30MKI, and others. The event highlights India's strides in aerospace technology with various aircraft excelling in self-reliance and operational requirements for the Indian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aero India 2025 is set to captivate aviation enthusiasts with a spectacular display of India's defense capabilities, featuring aircraft primarily crafted with indigenous components.

The event, held in Bengaluru, kicks off with an aerial show starring the HAL Tejas LCA Mk 1A, a prime example of India's pursuit of aerospace self-reliance, according to the Aero India website.

Other highlights include demonstrations by HAL's HTT-40 and HJT-36 Sitara, both integral to India's pilot training programs, alongside formidable aircraft like the Russian Su-30KMKI, manufactured under license by HAL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

