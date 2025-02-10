Milestone Reached: 300th Apache Fuselage Delivered by Tata Boeing

In a significant milestone, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has successfully delivered the 300th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. The state-of-the-art facility contributes to a global supply chain catering to the US Army, Indian Army, and other international clients.

The Indian Air Force currently operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters, underscoring the critical role TBAL plays in strengthening India's defence capabilities. The achievement highlights the company's commitment to advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess.

As a joint venture between Boeing and TASL, TBAL employs over 900 engineers and technicians, utilizing cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts. Its 14,000 sqm facility is recognized as the global sole supplier for Apache fuselages, with more than 90% of parts sourced through over 100 Indian MSME suppliers, furthering local industry involvement.

