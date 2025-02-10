France Investigates Microsoft's Search Dominance

France's antitrust authority has launched an investigation aimed at Microsoft, amid concerns that the tech giant is compromising the quality of search results when smaller competitors use Bing technology for their search-engine products.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company's cooperation with the Autorite's investigation, a move widely reported by Bloomberg on Monday. Microsoft, though not dominant in the general search market, leads in search-engine syndication.

While the competition authority has withheld comment, the probe could potentially result in formal charges and penalties for the U.S. technology behemoth.

(With inputs from agencies.)