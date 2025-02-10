Left Menu

France Investigates Microsoft's Search Dominance

France's antitrust agency is investigating Microsoft for allegedly reducing result quality for smaller rivals using Bing technology. Microsoft is cooperating with the investigation, which could result in formal charges and fines. The competition authority has not commented on the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's antitrust authority has launched an investigation aimed at Microsoft, amid concerns that the tech giant is compromising the quality of search results when smaller competitors use Bing technology for their search-engine products.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company's cooperation with the Autorite's investigation, a move widely reported by Bloomberg on Monday. Microsoft, though not dominant in the general search market, leads in search-engine syndication.

While the competition authority has withheld comment, the probe could potentially result in formal charges and penalties for the U.S. technology behemoth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

