France Investigates Microsoft's Search Dominance
France's antitrust agency is investigating Microsoft for allegedly reducing result quality for smaller rivals using Bing technology. Microsoft is cooperating with the investigation, which could result in formal charges and fines. The competition authority has not commented on the proceedings.
France's antitrust authority has launched an investigation aimed at Microsoft, amid concerns that the tech giant is compromising the quality of search results when smaller competitors use Bing technology for their search-engine products.
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company's cooperation with the Autorite's investigation, a move widely reported by Bloomberg on Monday. Microsoft, though not dominant in the general search market, leads in search-engine syndication.
While the competition authority has withheld comment, the probe could potentially result in formal charges and penalties for the U.S. technology behemoth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- France
- antitrust
- Bing
- search-engine
- investigation
- technology
- regulation
- Autorite
- fine
ALSO READ
Technology Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh: High-Tech Kitchen Feeds Over 1 Lakh Devotees Daily
Supreme Court Rejects Lawyer’s Plea Over Hindenburg-Adani Investigation
Shipping Mishap or Sabotage? Bulgarian Vessel Under Investigation
Undersea Tensions: Baltic Cable Sabotage Investigation
Baltic Sea Turmoil: A String of Sabotage Investigations Amidst Rising Tensions