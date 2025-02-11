Google's Shift in AI Ethics Sparks Controversy

Google has stirred controversy by modifying its AI principles, discarding previous pledges to avoid using AI in military or surveillance applications. The tech giant's change in stance reflects a growing trend among tech companies to engage with national security efforts, a move influenced by geopolitical dynamics.

In recent months, as US policies under President Donald Trump shifted, Google has strategically aligned its policies to include military uses of AI, a decision backed by other companies like Meta and OpenAI. This shift is partly spurred by increasing competition in the AI field, especially with rivals like China.

The implications of this militarization of AI are significant, with concerns about ethical violations, human rights, and the potential for increased casualties in conflict zones. Human rights organizations and critics are urging the need for global guardrails and accountability in AI development to prevent potential misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)