Left Menu

Google's Shift in AI Ethics Sparks Controversy

Google has updated its AI principles, removing prior commitments not to engage in military or surveillance technologies. This comes amidst a broader trend of tech companies entering national security domains, spurred by geopolitical tensions and policy shifts from the US government, raising concerns over AI's ethical use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:35 IST
Google's Shift in AI Ethics Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Google has stirred controversy by modifying its AI principles, discarding previous pledges to avoid using AI in military or surveillance applications. The tech giant's change in stance reflects a growing trend among tech companies to engage with national security efforts, a move influenced by geopolitical dynamics.

In recent months, as US policies under President Donald Trump shifted, Google has strategically aligned its policies to include military uses of AI, a decision backed by other companies like Meta and OpenAI. This shift is partly spurred by increasing competition in the AI field, especially with rivals like China.

The implications of this militarization of AI are significant, with concerns about ethical violations, human rights, and the potential for increased casualties in conflict zones. Human rights organizations and critics are urging the need for global guardrails and accountability in AI development to prevent potential misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025