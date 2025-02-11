Left Menu

Asian Markets Cool As AI Enthusiasm Declines

Investor excitement over AI and chip stocks dwindled, causing both China and Hong Kong markets to decline. Trump's recent tariff imposition further impacted semiconductor shares. AI stocks dipped slightly, following gains from startups like DeepSeek. The conversation between Trump and Xi may affect future trade tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:03 IST
Asian Markets Cool As AI Enthusiasm Declines
Representative Image Image Credit:

Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and chip stocks waned on Tuesday, leading to a decline in China and Hong Kong markets. This marked the end of a three-session rally, as traders also considered the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs.

China’s major indices saw a downturn, with the CSI 300 Index closing 0.5% lower and the Shanghai Composite slipping 0.1%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1%. AI stocks fell 0.6%, after previously surging by 12% following the reopening after Chinese New Year, largely driven by advancements from startup DeepSeek.

Adding to the tumult, Hong Kong-listed tech majors fell 2.7%, ending their streak of gains, while semiconductor shares declined 1.1% in response to Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminium imports. The announcement of potential tariffs on cars, semiconductor chips, and pharmaceuticals also stirred concerns in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025