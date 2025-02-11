Asian Markets Cool As AI Enthusiasm Declines

Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and chip stocks waned on Tuesday, leading to a decline in China and Hong Kong markets. This marked the end of a three-session rally, as traders also considered the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs.

China’s major indices saw a downturn, with the CSI 300 Index closing 0.5% lower and the Shanghai Composite slipping 0.1%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1%. AI stocks fell 0.6%, after previously surging by 12% following the reopening after Chinese New Year, largely driven by advancements from startup DeepSeek.

Adding to the tumult, Hong Kong-listed tech majors fell 2.7%, ending their streak of gains, while semiconductor shares declined 1.1% in response to Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminium imports. The announcement of potential tariffs on cars, semiconductor chips, and pharmaceuticals also stirred concerns in the market.

