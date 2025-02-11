AI Summit Sparks Global Debate: US vs. Europe Regulatory Clash

At a Paris summit on artificial intelligence, US Vice President JD Vance criticized Europe's regulatory approach and emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to free speech and minimal regulation in AI development. Vance stressed the need for AI systems to be free from ideological bias.

The summit showcased the contrasting approaches of global powers, with Europe advocating for regulation, China expanding state-backed tech access, and the US promoting a hands-off strategy. The differences underscore geopolitical tensions in AI governance.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted energy concerns linked to AI, contrasting France's nuclear approach with US fossil fuels. The event is seen as a platform to boost European investment in AI and to address global challenges surrounding US, EU, and Chinese influence in the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)