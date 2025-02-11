Left Menu

Trump Administration's Vision Unveiled: AI Revolution or Over-Regulation?

U.S. Vice President JD Vance presented the Trump administration's AI policies, focusing on innovation without excessive regulation, promoting U.S. AI leadership, and protecting free speech. Vance emphasized AI's potential for economic growth and collaboration with global partners, while cautioning against foreign regulatory measures that could hinder U.S. tech progress.

Updated: 11-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:06 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
In a major international address, U.S. Vice President JD Vance laid bare the artificial intelligence strategy under President Donald Trump's administration, emphasizing innovation and deregulation.

Vance highlighted AI's immense potential in economic innovation, job creation, and national security, urging for policies that encourage growth and prevent ideological bias. The administration aims to maintain U.S. leadership in AI, supporting global partnerships and opposing restrictive foreign regulations.

Vance also stressed AI's role in job creation, ensuring it complements, not disrupts, the U.S. workforce, and affirmed a commitment to developing unbiased AI systems that safeguard free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

