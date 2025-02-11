Vance Warns Against Europe's AI Rules

U.S. Vice President JD Vance issued a warning to European nations on Tuesday, stating that their strict regulation of artificial intelligence risks suffocating the industry. Vance dismissed content moderation as a form of 'authoritarian censorship,' highlighting a shift in the AI landscape from safety concerns to geopolitical competition.

He emphasized the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda, asserting that the United States seeks to remain the dominant force in AI, and criticized the European Union's rigorous regulatory approach. 'We believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry,' Vance remarked at an AI summit in Paris.

Vance stressed the importance of keeping AI free from ideological influence and noted that American AI should not serve as a tool for authoritarian regimes. He also criticized Europe's GDPR privacy rules for imposing significant legal costs on smaller firms.

