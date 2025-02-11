Left Menu

Vance Warns Against Europe's AI Rules

U.S. Vice President JD Vance cautions Europe that their stringent AI regulations could harm the industry, likening content moderation to authoritarian actions. He underscores America's aim to lead in AI, contesting the EU's regulatory stance and emphasizing a bias-free technological development landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:12 IST
Vance Warns Against Europe's AI Rules
Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance issued a warning to European nations on Tuesday, stating that their strict regulation of artificial intelligence risks suffocating the industry. Vance dismissed content moderation as a form of 'authoritarian censorship,' highlighting a shift in the AI landscape from safety concerns to geopolitical competition.

He emphasized the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda, asserting that the United States seeks to remain the dominant force in AI, and criticized the European Union's rigorous regulatory approach. 'We believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry,' Vance remarked at an AI summit in Paris.

Vance stressed the importance of keeping AI free from ideological influence and noted that American AI should not serve as a tool for authoritarian regimes. He also criticized Europe's GDPR privacy rules for imposing significant legal costs on smaller firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025