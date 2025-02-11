Left Menu

Cairo's Space City: China's Launchpad in Africa

On the outskirts of Cairo, China's involvement in Egypt's satellite production highlights its strategic space operations in Africa. While the Egyptian plant claims homegrown success, most components are Chinese, enabling Beijing to bolster its global surveillance reach and cement space partnerships across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Cairo's new Space City, a groundbreaking development has emerged as China extends its space influence into Africa. The satellite assembly plant, largely relying on Chinese components and expertise, is signaling a strategic extension of Beijing's satellite network.

Contrary to the image of an independent African space initiative, this Egyptian lab aims to boost China's surveillance capabilities and build diplomatic space alliances across the continent. With significant backing through President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, China is securing access to valuable data and promising infrastructural advancements in exchange.

While some ground-breaking satellites are launched, questions linger over the true extent of Cairo's self-sufficiency as China remains embedded within developmental processes. Meanwhile, China continues its quest to rival the U.S. in this emerging space race by enriching its partnerships and collaborations across Africa and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

