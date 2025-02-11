Left Menu

Skyward Soar: Minister's Flight in Indigenous Jet

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu experienced a sortie on the indigenous trainer jet 'Yashas', highlighting India's advancements in aerospace. The jet, crafted by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, showcases the nation's growing capabilities in defense manufacturing. This event took place during Aero India 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:38 IST
In a significant demonstration of India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu took to the skies in the indigenous trainer jet 'Yashas' at Aero India 2025.

The aircraft, known for its Indian craftsmanship, is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. According to an official statement, the experience underscored the nation's growing prowess in defense manufacturing.

Minister Naidu detailed his inspiring flight, describing the 'Yashas' as a remarkable testimony to India's investments and advancements in the aeronautical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

