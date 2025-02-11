Skyward Soar: Minister's Flight in Indigenous Jet

In a significant demonstration of India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu took to the skies in the indigenous trainer jet 'Yashas' at Aero India 2025.

The aircraft, known for its Indian craftsmanship, is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. According to an official statement, the experience underscored the nation's growing prowess in defense manufacturing.

Minister Naidu detailed his inspiring flight, describing the 'Yashas' as a remarkable testimony to India's investments and advancements in the aeronautical sector.

