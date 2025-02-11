India's Giant Leap in Space Tech: Indigenous SHAKTI Microprocessor Unveiled

In a significant advancement for India's space technology sector, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in collaboration with ISRO, has developed an indigenous microprocessor named SHAKTI for space applications. This innovative microprocessor can be implemented in command and control systems and other crucial space functions, demonstrating a major leap in homegrown technology for India's space missions.

The SHAKTI microprocessor project is spearheaded by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, at the Prathap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence and Secure Hardware Architecture (PSCDISHA). It employs RISC-V, an open-source Instruction Set Architecture, thereby allowing the design of custom processors. Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's 'Digital India RISC-V' initiative, the project aligns with the national vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by promoting indigenous technology development for superior security and visibility.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan expressed optimism about the new high-performance controller, highlighting its potential for future space mission applications. The collaborative effort culminated in a chip fabricated and tested entirely in India, marking a pivotal moment for India's semiconductor ecosystem. Plans are underway to conduct a flight test soon, ensuring the controller meets all required performance standards.

