Aravalli Redefinition Sparks Controversy, Misinformation Concerns
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav defends the new definition of the Aravalli Hills amidst accusations from the Congress of misinformation. The Supreme Court's approved definition aims to curb illegal mining, though some ecologically critical areas are now excluded, sparking protests and social media campaigns.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation regarding the new definition of the Aravalli Hills, emphasizing the government's commitment to preserving the region.
The redefinition, approved by the Supreme Court, restricts legal mining to just 0.19% of the Aravalli area, aiming to curb illegal activities while ensuring environmental safety.
This change has triggered protests and concerns from environmentalists about potential adverse effects on ecologically sensitive areas crucial for biodiversity and climate moderation.
