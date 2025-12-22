Aravalli Redefinition Sparks Controversy, Misinformation Concerns

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation regarding the new definition of the Aravalli Hills, emphasizing the government's commitment to preserving the region.

The redefinition, approved by the Supreme Court, restricts legal mining to just 0.19% of the Aravalli area, aiming to curb illegal activities while ensuring environmental safety.

This change has triggered protests and concerns from environmentalists about potential adverse effects on ecologically sensitive areas crucial for biodiversity and climate moderation.

