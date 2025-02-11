China's Expanding Space Collaborations in Africa

In a bold move to expand its global reach, China has made significant strides in Africa's space sector, establishing satellite labs and infrastructure across the continent. These initiatives are part of Beijing's larger strategy to enhance its global surveillance network and secure its position as a leading space power, according to reports from Reuters.

The first African-assembled satellite, primarily constructed in China, was launched in December 2023, marking a milestone in Egypt's burgeoning space program. Moreover, China's contributions include a satellite monitoring center with some of the world's most advanced telescopes. Despite the façade of technological generosity, concerns loom over China's access to the data and its long-term operations within these facilities.

With 23 bilateral space partnerships already in place across Africa, China's investments in the continent are substantial. However, this expansion has drawn scrutiny from U.S. security agencies, wary of China's ability to gather sensitive data and its potential to coerce nations via these communications frameworks. As the global space race intensifies, Beijing's overtures to African nations may challenge U.S. space diplomacy and its influence on the continent.

