Black Box: Soaring Profits amid Revenue Dip and AI Opportunities

Essar Group's IT arm, Black Box, reported a 37.2% rise in net profit for Q3 FY25 despite a revenue drop. Subdued order bookings were offset by strengthening digital infrastructure demand due to AI adoption. The firm remains optimistic about future revenue growth and reaching USD 2 billion by FY29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:05 IST
Black Box, the IT division of Essar Group, announced a significant 37.2% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 56.08 crore for the October-December quarter of 2024-25. This uptick comes despite a 9.28% revenue decline, attributed to delayed decisions by large customers and a strategic exit of tail-end clients.

The company's order book remains robust at USD 465 million, and new orders worth USD 80 million have been secured this quarter. Black Box expressed confidence in the burgeoning demand for digital infrastructure fueled by AI adoption, which is expected to drive its revenues to USD 2 billion by FY29.

Despite a sequential rise in both profit and revenue, the company's shares closed 3.07% lower at Rs 485.80 on the BSE. Black Box continues to expand its digital solutions globally across various sectors, including financial services and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

