AI Action Summit: Modi's Vision for a Global Framework Gains Momentum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Paris AI Action Summit, advocated for an international framework to govern artificial intelligence. Modi emphasized transparency, open source technology, and bias-free AI systems. The summit highlighted India's readiness to host the next meeting, reinforcing global AI leadership and collaboration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling message at the Paris AI Action Summit, urging the establishment of a global framework for artificial intelligence. He stressed the importance of a system characterized by transparency, open-source technology, and freedom from biases to enhance global trust in AI.
Further, Modi extended an invitation for India to host the next AI Action Summit, underlining the nation's ambition to take on a leadership role in fostering international collaboration in AI development and regulation.
This call to action comes amid growing concerns about AI's implications, prompting world leaders to consider collective strategies to manage and leverage AI for the greater global good.
