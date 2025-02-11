AI Action Summit: Modi's Vision for a Global Framework Gains Momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling message at the Paris AI Action Summit, urging the establishment of a global framework for artificial intelligence. He stressed the importance of a system characterized by transparency, open-source technology, and freedom from biases to enhance global trust in AI.

Further, Modi extended an invitation for India to host the next AI Action Summit, underlining the nation's ambition to take on a leadership role in fostering international collaboration in AI development and regulation.

This call to action comes amid growing concerns about AI's implications, prompting world leaders to consider collective strategies to manage and leverage AI for the greater global good.

(With inputs from agencies.)