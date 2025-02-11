Left Menu

China's Long March 8A Rocket: A New Era of Satellite Launches

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Tuesday, China successfully launched its new Long March 8A rocket, designed for heftier satellite deployments, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan Island. The launch represents a pivotal move in China's strategy to counter Elon Musk's SpaceX dominance in low-Earth orbit territories.

The Long March 8A, an evolution of the earlier Long March 8 rocket, boasts an increased payload capacity of seven tonnes. This enhancement enables the delivery of larger satellite clusters into both low and medium-Earth orbits. Notably, the rocket features an upgraded upper stage, which improves fuel efficiency and extends the life of satellites.

With plans to expedite satellite launches this year, China aims to swell its presence in Earth's lower orbits, rivaling the satellite numbers achieved by Musk's SpaceX's Starlink, which currently operates around 7,000 active satellites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

