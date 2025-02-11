Paws on the Prize: Westminster Dog Show's Top Contenders

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is heating up as top contenders advance to the prestigious 'Best in Show' competition. Among them are Bourbon the whippet, Mercedes the German shepherd, and Comet the shih tzu, each having excelled in their group competitions held Monday.

On Tuesday, additional dogs will be named to compete for the coveted title at this esteemed event, which returned to Madison Square Garden this year for the first time since 2020. Each contestant represents the hopes of more than 2,500 participating dogs from across the United States.

The event sees stiff competition, especially with increased entries this year, notably from dachshunds. However, the honor of being crowned Best in Show will be vyed for by champions like Bourbon, Mercedes, and Comet, alongside others in various breeds and categories.

