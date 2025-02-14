LIC Launches Groundbreaking MarTech Platform for Digital Transformation
The Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced a MarTech platform as part of its Project DIVE initiative. This marks the beginning of LIC's digital transformation, aiming to redefine customer engagement using advanced technology. The initiative positions LIC as a leader in digital insurance innovation.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) unveiled its new marketing technology (MarTech) platform on Friday, marking a significant step in its digital evolution.
The platform is part of LIC's ambitious Project DIVE, which aims to enhance customer engagement through advanced technological adoption.
This strategic initiative not only positions LIC as a leader in the digital insurance domain but also reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer engagement.
