Bharti Airtel Achieves 100% Call Setup Success in Tamil Nadu

Telecom leader Bharti Airtel has attained a flawless 100% call setup success rate in Tamil Nadu, marking its dominance in network performance, according to the November 2024 Drive Test Report by TRAI.

The company attributes this achievement to its exceptional call quality, reliability, and fast data speeds, which have made it the network of choice for users in the state.

Airtel reported zero call drops across key locations, along with the fastest call setup time of 0.41 seconds, and an impressive Mean Opinion Score of 4.06 out of 5, showcasing its commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity and user experience.

