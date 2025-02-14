Left Menu

Zelenskyy to Vance: Ukraine wants 'security guarantees' as Trump seeks to end Ukraine-Russia war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country wants security guarantees before any talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war. Zelenskyy made his remarks Friday during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. The two met at the Munich Security Conference.Many observers, particularly in Europe, are hoping Vance will shed at least some light on US President Donald Trumps ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country wants "security guarantees" before any talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war. Zelenskyy made his remarks Friday during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. The two met at the Munich Security Conference.

Many observers, particularly in Europe, are hoping Vance will shed at least some light on US President Donald Trump's ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war.

